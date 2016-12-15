Lufthansa sees Brussels long-haul fleet decision next year

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Dec 15 Lufthansa is eyeing a decision next year on a long-haul plane order for newly acquired Brussels Airlines, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We of course will continue to harmonise the fleet, using the A320 for short-range. And a decision needs to be taken on future of long-range fleet next year," Carsten Spohr told journalists.
He added there were no plans for staff layoffs as part of the deal, and that cost benefits would instead come from using the size of the Lufthansa group to push ticket sales and jointly purchase planes, fuel and insurance. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.