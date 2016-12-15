Lufthansa says to take over Brussels Airlines

BERLIN Dec 15 Lufthansa said on Thursday it is fully taking over Brussels Airlines, with plans to integrate the Belgian carrier's short-haul routes into the Eurowings budget unit.

Lufthansa is paying 2.6 million euros ($2.7 million) to exercise a call option for the remaining 55 percent of Brussels Airlines that it does not already own, it said in a statement.

Bringing Brussels Airlines into the Lufthansa Group will bring benefits of a medium double-digit million euro amount per year, although integration costs may weigh on earnings in the short term, it added.

The Belgian carrier will continue to operate its long-haul routes to Africa.

($1 = 0.9521 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)