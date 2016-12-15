UPDATE 2-Lufthansa takes over Brussels Airlines in Eurowings expansion

* Lufthansa buys remaining 55 percent of Brussels Airlines
* Will be part of expansion of budget operation
* Lufthansa CEO sees more consolidation
(Adds analyst comment, fleet details)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Dec 15 A deal to take over Brussels
Airlines will help Lufthansa's Eurowings budget
business to double in size next year, part of the German group's
response to fierce competition in the European aviation market.
Lufthansa said on Thursday it was exercising an option to
buy the remaining 55 percent of Brussels Airlines for 2.6
million euros ($2.7 million). That adds 51 planes to the
Lufthansa group and expands its network in Africa, where the
Belgian company flies to many sub-Saharan destinations.
A source has previously said that the purchase price was
relatively low because Lufthansa has loaned 45 million euros to
Brussels Airlines.
Low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet have
grown rapidly to dominate the European short-haul market over
the last decade, forcing rivals to bring down costs.
In the last year, security concerns, Brexit and falling
ticket prices have made life increasingly tough for European
carriers.
"I'm convinced we will see a lot more consolidation in years
to come, the strong ones will get stronger and bigger,"
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told reporters, describing
competition as fierce.
Spohr said the acquisition of Brussels Airlines meant
Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss International Air
Lines and Austrian Airlines, would have up to 700 aircraft next
year, with up to 180 as part of Eurowings.
Lufthansa said Brussels Airlines also had an attractive cost
base, having brought its non-fuel unit costs down by almost 10
percent over the last three years.
"Only airlines with a competitive cost structure will fit
into our group," Spohr said. The core Lufthansa brand is also
trying to cut costs and is embroiled in a protracted dispute
with its pilots.
Lufthansa Group currently has around 600 aircraft, with
another 40 set to come next year from a lease deal with Air
Berlin.
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo, who has a "Sell" rating on
Lufthansa cautioned that scale wouldn't automatically deliver
lower costs or a better financial performance.
"It is concerning that the Lufthansa Group is chasing scale
and trying to occupy territory in order to make it harder for
easyJet and Ryanair. But at best, that can only be a delaying
tactic," he told Reuters.
The deal continues a spate of consolidation seen in the
market recently, with tour operator TUI and Etihad
forming a new European leisure airline from TUIFly and Niki.
($1 = 0.9594 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Keith Weir)