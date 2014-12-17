EU clears Lufthansa outsourcing deal with IBM

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 17 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved the sale of Lufthansa's IT infrastructure unit to IBM.
Lufthansa was seeking a buyer for the unit, which provides data centres, networks and telephony, because it requires a high level of investment and economies of scale, which the airline could not provide.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the very limited overlaps between the parties' activities and the presence of several strong alternative players that would remain active after the merger," the EU executive said in a statement.
The deal, which was announced on October, will result in a one-off pre-tax charge of 240 million euros ($299 million) for Lufthansa. It will allow Lufthansa to reduce its annual IT costs by around 70 million euros a year.
Under the planned deal, Lufthansa will outsource all its IT infrastructure services to IBM under a seven-year deal and the U.S. firm will take over the airline's IT infrastructure division, currently part of Lufthansa Systems.
The transaction was examined by the European Commission under the normal merger review procedure. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.