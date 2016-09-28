UPDATE 3-Lufthansa plans Brussels, Air Berlin deals in Eurowings drive

* Supervisory board approves exercise of call option
* Lufthansa owns 45 pct of Brussels Airlines already
* Lufthansa in talks for Air Berlin wet lease
* Part of plans to boost unit Eurowings via acquisitions
(Adds Air Berlin lease deal, adds Breakingviews Link)
BERLIN, Sept 28 Lufthansa's plans to
expand its low-cost airline Eurowings by taking over the 55
percent of Brussels Airlines the German carrier does not own,
plus leasing up to 40 planes from ailing rival Air Berlin
, it said on Wednesday.
The negotiations with Air Berlin throw a financial lifeline
to loss-making carrier, which said it also planned to cut jobs
and spin off its short-haul leisure flights into a separate
unit, thus halving its fleet in a bid to restore profitability.
Lufthansa wants to expand Eurowings, which has 90 planes
currently, into the third largest low-cost carrier in Europe
behind Ryanair and easyJet.
Taking Air Berlin planes and crew - known as a wet lease -
will bring a further 35 Airbus aircraft to Eurowings, while five
of the planes will be used for Austrian Airlines.
"The leases are to be agreed at competitive market rates.
The final agreement is expected to be concluded in the fourth
quarter of 2016," Lufthansa said in a statement. It said the
planes would fly from the summer schedule starting on March 26,
2017.
Lufthansa said this year it was discussing how to bring
Brussels Airlines, which has 49 planes, into its Eurowings
platform. Brussels Airlines is strong on routes to Africa, where
the Lufthansa network has gaps, and the German carrier has said
it will look at ways to keep some of the branding.
Eurowings CEO Karl Ulrich Garnadt will provide more
information on the expansion plans at a press conference on
Thursday.
Lufthansa bought 45 percent of Brussels Airlines owner SN
Airholding in 2009 for 65 million euros ($73 million), with an
option to acquire the rest from 2011.
Lufthansa's supervisory board earlier on Wednesday approved
the exercise of a call option for the Brussels deal.
Because Lufthansa has loaned 45 million euros to Brussels
Airlines, the German carrier can buy the rest for as little as
2.6 million euros more, which has irked Belgian shareholders of
the holding firm, Belgian daily Le Soir has reported.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the figure of
2.6 million euros.
Brussels Airlines served a record 7.5 million passengers in
2015 and made a record net profit of 41.3 million euros.
Passengers numbers decreased in March and April as a result of
the Brussels airport attacks but have been recovering since.
The transaction, is expected to be concluded at the
beginning of 2017 after it has held discussions with SN
Airholding shareholders, Lufthansa said.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke and Jane
Merriman)