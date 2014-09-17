UPDATE 1-Lufthansa to order 25 new Airbus planes for $3.24 bln

(Adds details of aircraft types, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Germany's Lufthansa
said on Wednesday it had agreed to order 25 new Airbus
planes worth 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) at list prices to
replace older aircraft and cut fuel costs at two subsidiary
airlines.
Lufthansa's supervisory board agreed to buy 10
current-generation A320ceo jets for its Eurowings low-cost unit
and 15 revamped A320neo aircraft for its Swiss International
division, Germany's flagship carrier said.
A further 13 A320s will be transferred from the group's
total aircraft order volume to Eurowings starting in 2015 as it
seeks to expand budget operations to tap into a segment of the
market that it sees as offering strong growth.
Lufthansa, which has prided itself on being a full-service
airline targeting business customers, wants to expand Eurowings,
a little-known unit, to serve tourist routes from destinations
outside of Germany, where it already runs budget services under
the Germanwings brand.
"There are more customers out there that can't be reached
with the premium segment," Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten
Spohr said at an event in Frankfurt last week.
Eurowings currently uses Bombardier CRJ900
aircraft but Lufthansa says these are not cost-effective enough
for expansion. The plan is for the unit to operate up to 23
A320s, with revamped operations to start early next year. The
first base outside of Germany will be in Basel, Switzerland.
Lufthansa pilots and cabin crew unions have criticised the
plans as further cost-cutting, while investors and analysts are
unsure whether Lufthansa should branch out.
Rival Air France last week announced plans to
expand budget flights using its Transavia low-cost unit,
triggering an Air France pilot strike now in its third day.
( US dollar = 0.7718 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Writing by Victoria Bryan, Tim
Hepher; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Susan Thomas)