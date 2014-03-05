版本:
Lufthansa premium economy to take off in Nov

BERLIN, March 5 Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, unveiled its new premium economy class on Wednesday, part of a strategy to reinforce its position as a top-class airline against fast-growing rivals from the Middle East.

The airline said the new class will be available on long-haul flights from November on its Boeing 747-8, flying to destinations such as Washington DC, Los Angeles or Hong Kong.

A return flight will cost on average 600 euros more than a regular economy ticket.

The airline is investing in its seats to try and catch up with the levels of comfort offered by rivals like Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

British Airways was one of the first to introduce a premium economy class on transatlantic flights.
