Lufthansa reshuffle lined up for September -Manager Magazin

BERLIN, July 23 Lufthansa will discuss
a shake-up of its management structure at a September board
meeting that could see the CEO of airline Swiss become head of
the German carrier's expanded Eurowings unit, Manager Magazin
reported on Thursday.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has previously said
that the company needs more a streamlined structure and has
outlined how the group could be set up by 2020.
Those plans envisage a three-pronged structure. The hub
airlines comprising Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines,
would form one element. Another would be Eurowings, which
Lufthansa wants to make into Europe's third-largest airline
flying direct short-haul routes, with the third being the
group's aviation maintenance and catering services.
German business publication Manager Magazin reported that a
reshuffle would be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on
September 16 and would result in board member Karl-Ulrich
Garnadt taking on responsibility for the hub airlines, Swiss CEO
Harry Hohmeister heading up Eurowings while Lufthansa finance
chief Simone Menne would control the maintenance and catering
divisions.
A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment.
