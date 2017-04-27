Lufthansa CFO says not interested in buying Alitalia

BERLIN, April 27 Lufthansa said it was not interested in buying Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers this week ruled out a rescue plan.

"I have no comment on Alitalia... But we are not there to buy Alitalia," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said on a call with analysts and media after the carrier reported first-quarter results on Thursday.

Italian media has repeatedly speculated that Lufthansa could take over Alitalia.

Budget rival Norwegian Air Shuttle also said on Thursday it was not interested in buying any Alitalia assets.

However, the CEO of Malaysia Airlines told Reuters on Wednesday he would be interested in leasing planes from Alitalia if it was wound up. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)