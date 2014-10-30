Lufthansa CEO says Swiss will not be launch operator for CSeries

BERLIN Oct 30 Lufthansa unit Swiss will not be the launch operator for Bombardier's new CSeries jet, the German airline group's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are the launch customer but when it comes to the physical aircraft Swiss will not be the first one flying the plane," Carsten Spohr told journalists after the group reported third-quarter results.

Swiss has ordered 30 of the new jet and is planning to take delivery in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)