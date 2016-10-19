Lufthansa ups 2016 profit guidance after strong September

BERLIN Oct 19 German airline group Lufthansa
increased its profit target for the year after
business bookings were better than expected in September and its
measures to cut back capacity took effect.
Lufthansa said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to be roughly on the level of
last year, when it made just over 1.8 billion euros ($1.97
billion).
The airline had said in July it expected adjusted EBIT to
fall this year after attacks in Europe deterred travellers and
weighed on bookings.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)