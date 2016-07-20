Lufthansa cuts profit forecast, citing lower bookings

FRANKFURT, July 20 Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, on Wednesday cut its full-year profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater political and economic uncertainty".

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall this year, having previously expected it to be slightly higher compared with 2015. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans)