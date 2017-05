FRANKFURT, March 12 Lufthansa has not yet decided whether its Swiss unit will be the launch operator for Bombardier's CSeries, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are in talks but no decision has been made yet," Carsten Spohr said after the group reported annual results.

He also earlier said unit Austrian airlines will receive Embraer jets from within the company rather than place an order for new CSeries planes. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)