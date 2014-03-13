版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 14:37 BJT

Lufthansa confident on restructuring programme as Q4 profit beats

FRANKFURT, March 13 Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, said it was confident of reaching the goals set out under a wide-ranging restructuring programme as it reported better than expected quarterly profit and restored its dividend payout.

Lufthansa swung to a fourth quarter operating profit of 36 million euros ($50 million) on revenues of 7.26 billion euros. It said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.45 euros a share for 2013.

The company had been expected to report fourth-quarter operating profit of 13.7 million euros on revenues of 7.523 billion, according to a Reuters poll. The dividend was expected at 0.16 euros.

($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐