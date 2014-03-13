Lufthansa confident on restructuring programme as Q4 profit beats

European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
FRANKFURT, March 13 Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, said it was confident of reaching the goals set out under a wide-ranging restructuring programme as it reported better than expected quarterly profit and restored its dividend payout.
Lufthansa swung to a fourth quarter operating profit of 36 million euros ($50 million) on revenues of 7.26 billion euros. It said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.45 euros a share for 2013.
The company had been expected to report fourth-quarter operating profit of 13.7 million euros on revenues of 7.523 billion, according to a Reuters poll. The dividend was expected at 0.16 euros.
($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.