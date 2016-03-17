Lufthansa sees Iran Air as possible buyer of old A340s

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
FRANKFURT, March 17 Iran Air could be a buyer of some A340 planes that Lufthansa no longer needs, the chief executive of the German airline said on Thursday.
Lufthansa has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran Air that comprises cooperation on maintenance and catering, as the country emerges from a period of sanctions.
Lufthansa is taking delivery of 52 new planes this year, including two A350 planes that will replace older A340 jets.
"We are looking at whether Iran Air is perhaps a customer to take those planes from Lufthansa," Carsten Spohr said after Lufthansa reported annual results on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.