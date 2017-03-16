版本:
Lufthansa CEO says confident pilot deal will be approved

MUNICH, March 16 Lufthansa is confident a deal with its pilots on pay and pensions will be approved and implemented, thus reducing its costs, the carrier's chief executive said on Thursday.

The deal was announced on Wednesday and still requires some details to be negotiated, plus approval from union members.

"I am very convinced it will happen," Carsten Spohr told analysts. "If it does not come through, we would resume the idea of moving aircraft away from staff on collective labour agreement."

Lufthansa had previously said it would shift 40 planes away from its mainline brand in order to reduce costs, as it sought to offset increased pilot pay costs. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
