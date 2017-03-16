Lufthansa CEO says confident pilot deal will be approved

MUNICH, March 16 Lufthansa is
confident a deal with its pilots on pay and pensions will be
approved and implemented, thus reducing its costs, the carrier's
chief executive said on Thursday.
The deal was announced on Wednesday and still requires some
details to be negotiated, plus approval from union members.
"I am very convinced it will happen," Carsten Spohr told
analysts. "If it does not come through, we would resume the idea
of moving aircraft away from staff on collective labour
agreement."
Lufthansa had previously said it would shift 40 planes away
from its mainline brand in order to reduce costs, as it sought
to offset increased pilot pay costs.
