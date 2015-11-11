Lufthansa continues Asia drive with Singapore Airlines deal

BERLIN Nov 11 German airline group Lufthansa
signed a partnership deal with premium Asian carrier
Singapore Airlines, part of a strategy to boost its
presence in Asia and defend market share from fast-growing Gulf
carriers.
Lufthansa already has a joint venture with Japanese carrier
ANA and has a tentative deal in place with Air China
, although a final signing of a firm deal with the
Chinese airline has yet to occur.
"More such deals will follow," a spokesman for Lufthansa
said on Wednesday.
Under the deal with Singapore Airlines, the two carriers
will operate flights between Singapore and the European cities
of Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich under revenue-sharing
agreements, which now have to be approved by authorities.
The deal also includes more than 20 new codeshare routes and
this will be expanded to more routes in the future, Lufthansa
said in a statement. Lufthansa airlines Swiss and Austrian are
participating in the agreement, as is Singapore carrier SilkAir.
Lufthansa shares were up 1.6 percent at 1300 GMT, slightly
outperforming the Dax.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Karolin Schaps and
David Evans)