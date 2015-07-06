Mediation talks between Lufthansa and pilots stuttering - source

FRANKFURT, July 6 Talks between Lufthansa
and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit on entering
mediation are on the verge of ending without agreement, raising
the prospect of strikes at the height of the summer travel
season, a trade union source told Reuters.
Lufthansa and its pilots have been trying to agree a
mediation process to bring to an end a long-running pay dispute
that has seen a over a dozen costly pilot strikes since April
2014.
The union had agreed to hold off on strikes until the end of
July while the two sides discussed mediation but the source said
this agreement would no longer be valid should mediation
attempts fail.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle)