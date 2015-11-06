Cabin crew to go on strike at Frankfurt airport

BERLIN Nov 6 German cabin crew union set out
its plans for strike action at Lufthansa over the next three
days, starting with walkouts at the airline's main hub of
Frankfurt, plus Duesseldorf on Friday.
Flight attendants are being called to strike at the two
airports from 1300-2200 GMT on Friday. More strike action can be
expected on Saturday, but Lufthansa's other main hub in Munich
will not be subject to walkouts until after Sunday, given school
holidays in that region, the union said on Friday.
Should Lufthansa management not make concessions in a
long-running row over early retirement benefits and pensions,
the union will carry out a threat to stage more walkouts until
Nov. 13, it said.
Lufthansa has so far been unable to publish a revised flight
plan because the union had not provided exact details of strike
action, other than saying Friday would herald the start of a
week-long strike.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)