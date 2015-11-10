Lufthansa files for injunction against cabin crew strike

BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa has filed for a temporary injunctions against an ongoing strike by cabin crew, in a bid to halt what is set to be the longest ever walkout in the history of the airline.

"We have this morning filed for temporary injunctions at labour courts in Darmstadt and Duesseldorf," a spokesman for the airline told Reuters in Berlin on Tuesday.

The cabin crew union started a series of walkouts on Friday in a row over early retirement benefits and pensions. Lufthansa has cancelled over 1,800 flights since Friday as a result of the walkouts.

