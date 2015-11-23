UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cabin crew to strike Thursday, Friday

* Strikes earlier this week forced cancellation of 4,700
flights
* Lufthansa takes note of new strike with "consternation"
* Shares down 1.9 percent
(Adds Lufthansa comment, details on union action, shares)
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Lufthansa cabin crew
have been called to another round of strikes starting Thursday
and Friday, the head of trade union UFO, Nicoley Baublies, told
Reuters on Monday.
The cabin crew union staged a week of strikes earlier this
month, costing the company tens of millions of euros and forcing
the cancellation of about 4,700 flights.
Lufthansa said it took note of the strike annoucement with
"consternation", saying the company had tried to defuse the
conflict by inviting all the unions involved in various strike
actions at the carrier to a meeting on Dec. 2.
Baublies said that if Lufthansa did not react to the union's
demand for more wide-ranging negotiations over pay and
conditions, the strike would continue next Monday. He added that
it was not yet decided which flights would be affected.
Lufthansa is pushing expansion of low-cost brand Eurowings
over growth of its main Lufthansa brand and is trying to
introduce new defined-contribution pension schemes and revamp a
decades-old programme that allows crews to retire at 55.
Shares in Lufthansa were down 1.9 percent at 13.47 euros by
1356 GMT, and were the third-biggest decliners in a 0.4
percent-lower German blue-chip index.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)