Lufthansa offers mediation with striking cabin crew

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said it was prepared to enter a mediation process with its striking cabin crew union in order to bring a end to what is set to be the longest ever strike in the company's history.
The offer came after the cabin crew union said it would be prepared to stop strikes should Lufthansa call for a mediation without preconditions.
But after Lufthansa made the statement on mediation in an email, UFO head Nicoley Baublies said the union had not yet received the offer. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.