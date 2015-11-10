版本:
Lufthansa offers mediation with striking cabin crew

BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said it was prepared to enter a mediation process with its striking cabin crew union in order to bring a end to what is set to be the longest ever strike in the company's history.

The offer came after the cabin crew union said it would be prepared to stop strikes should Lufthansa call for a mediation without preconditions.

But after Lufthansa made the statement on mediation in an email, UFO head Nicoley Baublies said the union had not yet received the offer. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

