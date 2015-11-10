Lufthansa calls on cabin crew to call off strike

BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said it has formally written to its cabin crew union to offer mediation in a bid to halt a strike that is due to continue until Friday.

"Lufthansa now calls on the union to call off the strike for the next three days as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement, adding it had sent the offer to the union at 1400 GMT.

