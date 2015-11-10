版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 22:56 BJT

Lufthansa calls on cabin crew to call off strike

BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said it has formally written to its cabin crew union to offer mediation in a bid to halt a strike that is due to continue until Friday.

"Lufthansa now calls on the union to call off the strike for the next three days as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement, adding it had sent the offer to the union at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

