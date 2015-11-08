Strike to affect 3 Lufthansa airports for almost all of Monday

FRANKFURT Nov 8 Lufthansa's cabin crew union said that resuming its strike on Monday after a one-day pause would ground flights at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day.

The UFO union said in a statement on Sunday that the strike on Monday -- part of a week-long walk-out to push demands in a dispute over retirement benefits -- would affect all short and long-haul flights under the Lufthansa brand at Frankfurt and Duesseldorf from 0330 to 2200 GMT.

In addition, the strike would affect all Lufthansa flights from Munich airport from 0330 to 2300 GMT, the union said.

