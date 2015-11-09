Lufthansa sweetens cabin staff pay offer to end strike

FRANKFURT Nov 9 German airline Lufthansa
said it has made an improved offer to cabin staff in a
bid to end the longest strike action in its 60-year history that
grounded nearly 1,000 flights on Monday.
The airline also said it would re-assess low-profit routes
to Asia, Africa and South America from 2016 onwards to address
cost issues.
Lufthansa said it would increase a one-off payment to each
cabin staff member to 3,000 euros, up from the 2,000 euros
previously suggested, if strike action was called off
immediately.
Cabin crew have also been offered a 1.7 percent pay rise
from Jan. 1, 2016 and a further 1.7 percent increase the
following year, Lufthansa said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Kirsti Knolle, editing by
David Evans)