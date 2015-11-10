German pilots' union takes strike ruling to constitutional court -source

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
FRANKFURT Nov 10 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is challenging a court decision that forced it to halt strikes at Lufthansa in December, by filing a complaint with Germany's constitutional court, a person familiar with the union's plans said on Tuesday.
The person said the union had filed a complaint with the Karlsruhe-based court against the labour court in Hesse, which in September ruled that the pilots must halt a strike because they had overstepped their mandate by striking against strategic company decisions.
A spokesman for Vereinigung Cockpit declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Georgina Prodhan)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.