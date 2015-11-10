German pilots' union takes strike ruling to constitutional court -source

FRANKFURT Nov 10 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is challenging a court decision that forced it to halt strikes at Lufthansa in December, by filing a complaint with Germany's constitutional court, a person familiar with the union's plans said on Tuesday.

The person said the union had filed a complaint with the Karlsruhe-based court against the labour court in Hesse, which in September ruled that the pilots must halt a strike because they had overstepped their mandate by striking against strategic company decisions.

A spokesman for Vereinigung Cockpit declined to comment.