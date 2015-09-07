CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pilots' union VC says to strike at Lufthansa on Tuesday

(Corrects number of strikes to 13 from 14 in second par)

* Strike to run 0600-2159 GMT Tuesday

* Long-haul flights, cargo flights from Germany affected

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) called for an all-day strike on Lufthansa's long-haul flights, starting Tuesday, increasing pressure on management in a long-running dispute over pay, retirement benefits and cost cuts.

The union said on Monday the strike, the 13th walkout in 18 months, would affect all long-haul passenger flights and all cargo flights out of Germany from 0600 GMT to 2159 GMT on Tuesday.

Lufthansa is trying to lower costs as it battles to maintain market share against low-cost rivals such as Ryanair, which are targeting Germany.

Relations between the union and management broke down again last week. The union has offered concessions, including increasing the average retirement age to 60 and looking at ways to bring costs down to a level comparable with easyJet.

"With our offer, we made it clear that the pilots are not against the necessary adjustments," VC spokesman Markus Wahl said in a statement on Monday.

But as a precondition for talks, VC wants Lufthansa to halt the process of employing staff on non-German contracts for the expansion of its budget Eurowings division.

Lufthansa has said the expansion of Eurowings is not up for debate.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa said the airline regretted the strike decision and would do everything possible to ensure flight connections could be maintained. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)