UPDATE 5-Pilots' union calls Lufthansa strikes for Tuesday, Wednesday

* Strike on long-haul to run 0600-2159 GMT Tuesday
* Lufthansa cancels 84 long-haul flights, 90 to run
* Union calls short-haul strike for Wednesday
* Lufthansa expects several hundred cancellations Wed
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The German pilots'
union will extend its strike at Lufthansa into
Wednesday after a walkout already planned for Tuesday in a
long-running dispute over pay, benefits and cost cuts.
Tuesday's strike, the 13th in 18 months, affects long-haul
passenger and cargo flights out of Germany from 0600 GMT to 2159
GMT on Tuesday, while Wednesday's 24-hour strike targets
short-haul Lufthansa and Germanwings flights, it said on Monday.
Lufthansa said it would operate 90 out of about 170 planned
long-haul flights for Tuesday and all seven cargo flights thanks
to pilots volunteering to work. It expects several hundred
flights to be cancelled on Wednesday, when it has 1,350
short-haul flights planned.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs as it battles to maintain
market share against budget rivals such as Ryanair.
Relations between management and the Vereinigung Cockpit
(VC) union, which represents around 5,000 Lufthansa and
Germanwings pilots, broke down again last week. The union has
offered concessions, including increasing the average retirement
age to 60 and looking at ways to bring costs down to a level
comparable with easyJet.
Announcing the Wednesday strike, union spokesman Markus Wahl
said Lufthansa management had not shown any willingness to reach
an agreement. Lufthansa had said earlier on Monday that it had
offered talks over the weekend, but VC said the offer provided
no basis for talks.
As a precondition for talks, VC wants Lufthansa to halt the
process of employing staff on non-German contracts for the
expansion of its budget Eurowings division, which has an
Austrian operating licence.
In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr said over 1,000 pilots from within the
group and outside had applied for jobs at Eurowings.
"To create an airline's operating certificate in another
country is something the other low-cost carriers do and we
copied that model for our low-cost operation," he said.
Spohr's hard line with the pilots recalls his counterpart
Willie Walsh's stance with crew at British Airways and Iberia,
where the cost cuts achieved helping parent group IAG
to report stronger profits than Lufthansa or Air France-KLM
.
However, analysts point out Walsh was negotiating during the
financial crisis when oil prices were high, whereas Spohr has a
tougher job amid low oil prices and rising passenger numbers.
IAG is aiming for an operating profit this year in excess of
2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), while Spohr said on Friday
Lufthansa would "comfortably" achieve its target for adjusted
earnings before interest and tax of over 1.5 billion euros.
That target does not include the impact of strikes, which
have cost Lufthansa around 100 million euros this year already.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
