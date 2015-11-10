CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-German pilots' union takes legal aim at strike halt

(Corrects month of previous strike halt to September from December in first paragraph)

* Union Vereinigung Cockpit challenges labour court decision

* Files complaint at constitutional court

* Union says court's decision wrong on two counts -source

* No date set for hearing -constitutional court

* Lufthansa shares down 1.3 percent

By Peter Maushagen

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is challenging a court decision that forced it to halt strikes at Lufthansa in September, by filing a complaint with Germany's constitutional court.

Lufthansa is negotiating with various staff groups as it tries to bring costs down to compete with budget rivals and leaner Gulf carriers and has suffered strikes as a result, including an ongoing one by cabin crew this week.

The pilots' union has held over a dozen strikes over the last 18 months, but the last one in September was halted after a court in Hesse ruled on Sept 9 that the pilots had overstepped their mandate by striking against strategic company decisions.

Now the pilots are fighting back against that ruling. The Karlsruhe-based constitutional court said the union had filed a complaint at the end of October against the labour court's decision, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

A source familiar with the pilots' filing said the union's complaint was based on two grounds: that the court was wrong in saying the pilots were striking for reasons other than early retirement benefits, and that the court had wrongly assumed the jurisdiction of a higher federal court.

The pilots may only hold a strike in pay disputes, but an analysis of statements by the union showed the strike also centred on opposition to low-cost expansion, the court said at the time.

The news comes as Lufthansa is in the midst of dealing with a week-long strike by cabin crew, which started on Friday and resulted in 136 flight cancellations on Tuesday, taking total cancellations since Friday to over 1,800.

A spokesman for the court said no hearing date had yet been set.

Lufthansa shares were down 1.3 percent at 0934 GMT. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Georgina Prodhan)