版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 02:16 BJT

Lufthansa willing to accept more strikes if needed

NEW YORK, March 25 German airline Lufthansa is willing to accept more strikes if necessary, including the participation of its pilots, to get the flexibility it needs, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told reporters in New York.

Unions went on strike last week to push through demands for a 5.2 percent pay rise for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.

Menne also said Lufthansa would definitely not be selling 100 percent of catering unit Sky Chefs and was looking to expand into hospital, school and train food possibly with a partner.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐