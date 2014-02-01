版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 1日 星期六 23:45 BJT

Shareholder DWS urges Lufthansa to appoint new CEO

FRANKFURT Feb 1 Deutsche Bank's fund management unit DWS is growing impatient with German airline Lufthansa's delay in appointing a new chief executive, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Henning Gebhardt, a fund manager at DWS, told the paper Lufthansa was taking too long to appoint a successor to Christoph Franz who said in September he would leave to join Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche.

Lufthansa has a potential replacement candidate in the form of Carsten Spohr, who is currently in charge of the passenger airline business, Gebhardt was quoted as saying.

"As investors we have the impression that Carsten Spohr is the right man for the top job," Gerbhardt told the paper. DWS is Germany's largest retail fund manager. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sophie Hares)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐