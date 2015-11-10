Lufthansa Group traffic up 4.5 pct in Oct

BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said demand for its flights rose 4.5 percent in October, although the year-ago month was hurt by three days of strikes.

Having 3.4 percent more seats on offer, the load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 0.9 percent to 81.5 percent, the airlines group said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)