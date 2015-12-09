Lufthansa Nov traffic drops after strike hits demand

BERLIN Dec 9 Lufthansa Group said demand for its flights dropped 10.6 percent in November due to a week of strikes by cabin crew, which was the longest ever walkout in the history of the airline.

Demand - measured in revenue seat kilometres - was also hurt by further strike threats at the end of the month, but which were eventually not carried out, Lufthansa said in its monthly traffic update on Wednesday.

The drop in demand was greater than the lower number of seats offered, resulting in the load factor - how full its planes were - falling 0.6 percentage points to 75.3 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)