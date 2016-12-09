Lufthansa Nov traffic up despite pilot strikes

BERLIN Dec 9 Lufthansa reported a
10.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in November, despite six
days of strikes by its pilots costing it 100 million euros ($106
million) in lost profit.
The growth in revenue passenger kilometres was high in
comparison with last year because cabin crew had staged seven
days of strikes in November 2015, resulting in the loss of 3.3
percent of its annual capacity.
The pilot strikes last month meant Lufthansa cancelled
around 4,500 flights, or 1.9 percent of its annual capacity.
The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is currently reviewing
Lufthansa's latest pay offer. Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten
Spohr said on Thursday he was hopeful the two sides could enter
mediation this year, thus preventing more strikes.
($1 = 0.9455 euros)
