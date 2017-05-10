Lufthansa passenger numbers jump in April, but Easter hits pricing

BERLIN May 10 Lufthansa said passenger traffic in April jumped 25 percent in April and its planes flew at record load factors, boosted by the late timing of Easter this year and growth from Eurowings and Brussels Airlines.

It said, however that pricing for April had turned negative again year on year after being positive in March. That was due to the Easter holidays, when more price-sensitive leisure travellers fly.

For April, available capacity rose more slowly at almost 16 percent, meaning its planes flew with fewer empty seats. The load factor rose 6.2 percentage points to 82.3 percent, a record for April, Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

Shares in Lufthansa were down 0.7 percent at 1108 GMT. They had been down around 0.2 percent before the monthly data.

Earlier on Wednesday, rival Air France-KLM said unit revenue - a key measure of pricing in the industry - had risen in April, partly helping to boost its shares. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)