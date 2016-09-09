Lufthansa says Aug traffic drops, Asia demand down

BERLIN, Sept 9 Lufthansa said demand
dropped in August, with Asia traffic down sharply, reflecting a
shaky summer for European carriers as attacks hit demand.
Lufthansa said traffic measured in revenue seat kilometres
fell 1.4 percent in August, while its load factor - how full its
planes are - dropped 3 percentage points to 84.7 percent.
Demand in Asia dropped 7.9 percent, Lufthansa said in a
statement on Friday.
Rival Air France-KLM also saw demand fall in
August.
Data published Thursday showed long-haul travel to Europe
dropped this summer as security woes deterred travellers, while
CEOs warned excess capacity was making the market tough.
