UPDATE 1-Cabin crew union calls for strikes at Lufthansa's Eurowings

* Union ends talks, say strikes possible from Oct 1
* Eurowings operates 23 planes in Germany
* Talks are separate from deal with Lufthansa, Germanwings
BERLIN, Sept 23 Cabin crew at Lufthansa's
budget carrier Eurowings are threatening fresh strike
action from October in a row over contracts at the carrier,
their union said on Friday.
Lufthansa is using the regional carrier as the base for
low-cost expansion and is combining it with its Germanwings
operations. The union has been trying to agree new contracts for
Eurowings staff in Germany for two years.
The union said it broke talks off a few days ago after
management failed to stick to assurances it had made.
"Major industrial action at Eurowings can no longer be ruled
out," Nicoley Baublies, chief negotiator at cabin crew union UFO
told Reuters.
A Eurowings spokesman said Eurowings operated 23 planes in
Germany, and that only these planes could be subject to
industrial action.
"We are confident we can resume talks," he added.
The Eurowings talks are separate from an agreement between
Lufthansa and UFO for staff at its main Lufthansa brand and
Germanwings, for which a deal was agreed over the summer.
