UPDATE 1-Informal talks between Lufthansa, pilots collapse

* Pilots' union VC says informal talks end with no agreement
* Formal talks collapsed last month
* End of talks risks derailing goal of agreement by end-2016
* Lufthansa says offers VC to resume talks
(Adds union spokesman comment, Lufthansa comment, background)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 16 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said that informal talks with Lufthansa
had ended with no agreement, dashing hopes that talks
on a wide-ranging pay deal could be resumed quickly.
"There will be no further talks of this form," a spokesman
for VC told Reuters on Friday.
Lufthansa has been in talks with the pilots union for four
years in a long-running dispute that has seen more than a dozen
strikes hit one of Europe's largest carriers.
The airline is trying to cut costs at its main brand in
Germany in order to better compete with low-cost rivals in
Europe and fast-growing long-haul carriers such as Emirates
and Turkish Airlines.
It has already agreed wide-ranging pay and pension deals
with cabin crew and ground staff.
Formal talks with the VC union collapsed last month, and an
end to informal talks risks derailing Lufthansa's goal of
reaching an agreement with its pilots by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Klaus Lauer; editing by Jason
Neely)