German court rejects Lufthansa's request to avert pilots' strike

FRANKFURT Nov 28 A Munich labour court on Monday rejected a request by Lufthansa to issue a temporary injunction averting a strike by the German flagship carrier's pilots on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to union Vereinigung Cockpit.

The court had no immediate comment.

Lufthansa earlier said it was cancelling around 1,700 flights over the next two days due to the strike, which the union called due to a long-running dispute about pay. Four days of strikes already forced the carrier to scrap 2,800 flights last week. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)