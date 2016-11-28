German court rejects Lufthansa's request to avert pilots' strike

FRANKFURT Nov 28 A Munich labour court on
Monday rejected a request by Lufthansa to issue a
temporary injunction averting a strike by the German flagship
carrier's pilots on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to union
Vereinigung Cockpit.
The court had no immediate comment.
Lufthansa earlier said it was cancelling around 1,700
flights over the next two days due to the strike, which the
union called due to a long-running dispute about pay. Four days
of strikes already forced the carrier to scrap 2,800 flights
last week.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Jens
Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno
Schuetze)