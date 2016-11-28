UPDATE 2-German court rejects Lufthansa bid to prevent pilots' strike

* Strikes are not evidently illegal -Munich labour court
* Lufthansa has appealed decision not to halt strikes -court
* Carrier says will examine possible further legal steps
* Pilots set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 28 A Munich court has
rejected a request by Lufthansa to issue a temporary
injunction to prevent the latest strike planned by the German
airline's pilots in a long-running dispute over pay.
Lufthansa had sought the injunction after it was forced to
cancel 2,800 flights because of last week's four-day strike and
said on Monday that another strike planned for the next two days
would result in a further 1,700 cancellations.
"The Munich labour court has dismissed the application
because the planned strike measures are not evidently illegal,"
the court said in a statement.
Lufthansa had argued that demands by pilots for higher pay
increases for staff with at least 12 years of service infringe a
German law on equal treatment, the court said, adding that the
airline has appealed against the decision not to halt the
strikes.
But the carrier's lawyers abandoned the complaint at a court
hearing on Monday evening, paving the way for another wave of
strikes.
"With this you are allowed to go on strike from midnight,"
Munich labour court judge Camilla Roesch told representatives of
the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union.
Lufthansa has offered to increase the pilots' pay by 4.4
percent in two instalments and to make a one-off payment worth
1.8 months' pay over a six-year period.
The VC union is demanding an average annual pay rise of 3.7
percent for 5,400 pilots over a five-year period backdated to
2012. VC rejected the latest pay offer from Lufthansa late on
Friday.
