Lufthansa makes job guarantee offer in cabin crew row

BERLIN Oct 21 Lufthansa offered to rule out forced redundancies for its cabin crew for the next two years on Wednesday in a bid to restart talks on a pay and pension deal with their union.

Lufthansa said if a deal on several open issues such as pay, pensions and conditions, could be reached, then it would rule out involuntary redundancies for its 19,000 crew until the end of 2017.

Lufthansa had on Monday made a new offer in the pay and pensions dispute, but which was rejected by the cabin crew union, which said the offer did not include any mention of its requests for guarantees on job security. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)