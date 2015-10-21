Lufthansa makes job guarantee offer in cabin crew row

BERLIN Oct 21 Lufthansa offered to
rule out forced redundancies for its cabin crew for the next two
years on Wednesday in a bid to restart talks on a pay and
pension deal with their union.
Lufthansa said if a deal on several open issues such as pay,
pensions and conditions, could be reached, then it would rule
out involuntary redundancies for its 19,000 crew until the end
of 2017.
Lufthansa had on Monday made a new offer in the pay and
pensions dispute, but which was rejected by the cabin crew
union, which said the offer did not include any mention of its
requests for guarantees on job security.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)