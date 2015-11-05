Cabin crew union to meet with Lufthansa for talks on Thursday

FRANKFURT Nov 5 Representatives from German
cabin crew union UFO will meet with Lufthansa
management on Thursday for talks over early retirement benefits
and pensions as a deadline to ward off a strike nears.
Nicoley Baublies, head of the union, told Reuters the union
saw little chance of reaching an agreement but that they had to
try.
Lufthansa has suggested talks for 1300 GMT.
The union on Monday said that it would call for a week-long
strike from Friday if Lufthansa management did not make a better
offer by 1600 GMT on Thursday.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan;
editing by Jason Neely)