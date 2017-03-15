Lufthansa, pilots agree wide-ranging deal on pay, pensions

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
BERLIN, March 15 Lufthansa and its pilots' union have reached agreement on a range of outstanding pay issues, including pay rises, changes to pension schemes and job creation, bringing an end to years of wrangling and strikes, the airline said on Wednesday.
The agreement on pensions and early retirement payments will boost the company's profit in 2017 and reduce its pension liabilities by a high hundred-million-euro amount, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
