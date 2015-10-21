UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cabin crew reject new jobs offer in pay, pensions row

* Lufthansa offers to rule out forced cuts for two years

* Union says needs better offer before talks can restart (Recasts with union response)

BERLIN Oct 21 Lufthansa cabin crew said on Wednesday the airline must make a substantially new offer if it wants to restart failed pay talks, rejecting a proposal to rule out forced redundancies for the next two years.

Lufthansa is currently in talks with staff as it tries to lower costs to compete with low-cost carriers and Gulf rivals.

Talks between management and crew broke down on Monday, with the union rejecting an offer on pay and retirement provisions, with one complaint being a lack of promises on job security.

Lufthansa on Wednesday said that if an overall deal on all outstanding issues could be reached, then it would rule out compulsory redundancies for its 19,000 cabin crew until the end of 2017.

A spokesman for the UFO cabin crew union said the offer was "farcical".

"Only when Lufthansa offers us something that is significantly new, will we sit down and talk," he said.

He said the union would decide on its next steps before Nov. 1, either with or without pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, which is engaged in its own pay and conditions dispute with management.

Rival carrier Air France is also locked in battles with staff, with ground crew calling a strike for Oct. 22. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)