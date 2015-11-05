UPDATE 3-Lufthansa cabin crew to start week-long strike Friday

* Union says Friday will be first day of week of strikes
* Strike action will not start before 1100 GMT
* Lufthansa, union had tried to avert with last-ditch talks
* Lufthansa says needs more information
By Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 5 Lufthansa's main cabin
crew union said a week-long strike would start on Friday at the
German carrier, after last-minute talks between staff and
management over early retirement benefits and pensions broke
down.
"Friday will be the first day of the week of strikes," cabin
crew union UFO said in a statement on Thursday.
The union said it would not strike before 1100 GMT and would
give more details on Friday morning.
Lufthansa, which has taken a 130 million euro ($141 mln) hit
to profits from strikes so far this year, said because the union
was not providing any details of the strike until Friday, it
could not yet work on a revised flight schedule.
"With only a few hours between any strike announcement and
employees stopping work, the effect on passengers is likely to
be significant because Lufthansa has no chance to draw up
alternative plans," it said.
Lufthansa Group airlines Swiss, Austrian Airlines,
Germanwings, Eurowings, and Brussels Airlines will not be
affected by the strike though.
Lufthansa said on Thursday afternoon that the union had
rejected a proposal that would have met all the union demands
for current employees, but would introduce a new scheme for new
starters. One of the union's main demands was that current and
future employees be treated the same.
The airline is negotiating with various staff groups as it
tries to reduce costs. Talks over pensions and early retirement
benefits in particular have met with opposition from staff keen
to protect their pensions.
The airline also held talks on Thursday with union Verdi,
representing around 33,000 ground, cargo and other cabin crew
staff, on pensions. Those talks ended without a deal being
reached, said Verdi, which said the next round of negotiations
would be held on Nov. 10.
The pilots' union has staged more than a dozen strikes in
the last 18 months over early retirement benefits and the
carrier's low-cost expansion plans. The last strike in September
was halted by a court, which ruled the pilots did not have the
right to strike over a strategic decision such as low-cost
expansion.
Lufthansa shares extended losses after the strike
announcement and closed down almost 4 percent.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)