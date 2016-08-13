Lufthansa and pilots union break off pay talks

BERLIN Aug 13 Germany's Lufthansa and
pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have broken off talks
over pay and early retirement terms after months of
negotiations, they said on Saturday.
While progress had been made on many points, both sides were
unable to reach agreement on others, a Lufthansa spokesman said.
Lufthansa has been in talks with the pilots union for four
years in a long-running dispute that has seen more than a dozen
strikes hit one of Europe's largest carriers.
The airline is trying to cut costs at its main brand in
Germany in order to better compete with low cost rivals in
Europe and fast-growing long-haul carriers such as
Emirates and Turkish Airlines.
It has already agreed wide-ranging pay and pension deals
with cabin crew and ground staff.
Union representatives said in a letter to members seen by
Reuters that it was willing to do its bit to make Lufthansa more
competitive, but there was no point continuing the talks.
Lufthansa said it still believes that an agreement is
possible and will do its utmost to resume talks with VC.
