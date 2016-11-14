UPDATE 2-Lufthansa pilots ready to strike after pay talks collapse

* Pilots' union says strikes possible at any time
* Union to give 24 hours' notice of walkout
* Lufthansa proposes mediation
* Lufthansa seeking to reduce costs
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Lufthansa
pilots are threatening to strike after talks on pay between
their union and the management of Germany's largest airline
collapsed.
The union, Vereinigung Cockpit, which represents around
5,400 pilots at the company, said on Monday strike action at the
main Lufthansa airline brand and its cargo arm was possible at
any time, although it would give 24 hours' notice of a walkout.
Talks on new contracts for 5,400 pilots at the Lufthansa,
Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings divisions have been going on for
four years and have resulted in more than a dozen strikes at one
of Europe's largest airlines.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to cope with increased
competition from low-cost carriers and leaner Gulf rivals. It
has managed to agree wide-ranging deals on pay and conditions
with its main cabin crew and ground staff unions in Germany.
The pilots' union said failure to agree a deal meant that
its members had not had a pay increase for more than five years
and that Lufthansa was offering only a pay freeze.
It is calling for an average annual pay increase of 3.66
percent, pointing to Lufthansa's profits of more than 5 billion
euros ($5.4 billion) in that period.
Lufthansa, which had earlier on Monday offered mediation to
resolve the impasse, said in response that the strike call was
"incomprehensible".
Formal talks with pilots on a package covering a range of
topics from pay, pensions and working conditions broke down
earlier this year and the two sides instead agreed to discuss
topics individually.
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
