UPDATE 2-Pilots to go on strike at Germany's Lufthansa on Wednesday

* Pilots to strike on short-haul and long-haul routes
* Strike to last 24 hours
* Union Verdi calls separate strike at Eurowings
By Peter Maushagen and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Pilots at German airline
Lufthansa will go on strike on Wednesday in a
long-running pay dispute, their labour union said on Monday,
raising the prospects of hundreds of flight cancellations.
The strike, the 14th in the row between union Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) and Lufthansa, will run for 24 hours from midnight
and affect short-haul and long-haul Lufthansa flights departing
from German airports, VC said in a statement.
Budget airlines Germanwings and Eurowings and other
Lufthansa carriers, such as Austrian Airlines, SWISS and
Brussels Airlines, are not affected, Lufthansa said.
Pay talks between Lufthansa and VC broke down this month.
The two sides are trying to agree contracts dating back to 2012
and the union is calling for an average 3.7 percent a year pay
increase for 5,400 pilots over a five-year period.
Lufthansa, which is trying to cut costs to cope with
increased competition from low-cost carriers and leaner Gulf
rivals, has offered 2.5 percent increases, which the pilots'
union has said equates to a virtual pay freeze.
A Lufthansa spokesman said the company had taken note of
VC's strike announcement and regretted any inconvenience that it
may cause for passengers.
"This call for strike is not the right way," Lufthansa said.
The Verdi union separately called for a strike by cabin crew
at Lufthansa's Eurowings at Duesseldorf and Hamburg airports to
push for better pay for about 460 flight attendants. Its last
strike in September had led to the cancellation of 16 out of 184
scheduled Eurowings flights.
A spokesman for Eurowings said the strike announcement was
unreasonable because the union had not declared current wage
talks a failure.
