More than 800 flights grounded as Lufthansa dispute intensifies

* Strike started on Wednesday, extended again until Saturday
* Airline has cancelled 2,600 flights over three days
* Cost for first two strike days put at 20 mln euros
BERLIN, Nov 25 German airline Lufthansa
cancelled around 830 flights on Friday because of a
strike by pilots, with long-haul journeys facing disruption over
the weekend as the dispute intensifies.
Shares in Lufthansa, down more than 13 percent
this year, traded lower on Friday as investors fretted over the
prospect of a long-running walkout at the German airline with
neither pilots nor management appearing willing to back down.
One of Europe's biggest airlines, Lufthansa has cancelled
over 2,600 flights since pilots represented by the Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) union went on strike on Wednesday, disrupting
travel plans for more than 315,000 passengers.
The union raised the pressure on management and extended the
strike for a third time on Thursday, saying all long-haul
flights leaving Germany on Saturday will be affected until
midnight. The strike on Friday was affecting short and
medium-haul flights.
The pilots' strike is their 14th walkout since early 2014.
The union wants an average annual pay increase of 3.7 percent
for 5,400 pilots in Germany over a five-year period from 2012.
Lufthansa has offered 2.5 percent over six years to 2019.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has said the
carrier's future would be on the line if pilots' wages were
raised to the level demanded.
Lufthansa insists that despite a record profit in 2015, it
has no choice but to cut costs to compete with leaner rivals
such as Ryanair on short-haul routes and Emirates
on long-haul flights.
Lufthansa has put the cost of the stoppage at around 10
million euros ($11 million) per day.
However, the airline could take a longer-term hit if the
strike prompts customers to shun Lufthansa and switch to rival
airlines. Board member Harry Hohmeister said on Thursday the
walkout was hitting mid-term bookings.
Lufthansa shares traded 0.8 percent lower at 12.54 euros by
0900 GMT.
The airline has urged the union to enter mediation, but the
union said it wants to see a better offer first.
It has already agreed deals with the main unions
representing ground staff and cabin crew in Germany, leaving an
agreement with its pilots outstanding.
($1 = 0.9437 euros)
