UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cancels 1,700 flights due to pilots' strike

* Lufthansa pilots set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday
* Lufthansa says cancellations to affect 180,000 passengers
* Requests temporary injunction from Munich labour court
* Some 2,800 flights cancelled last week
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Lufthansa is
cancelling around 1,700 flights over the next two days due to a
fresh strike by pilots in a long-running dispute about pay.
Last week, the German carrier cancelled nearly 2,800 flights
during a four-day walkout from Wednesday that affected more than
350,000 passengers, the 14th walkout in a dispute that since
early 2014 has cost the carrier hundreds of millions of euros.
Lufthansa has offered to increase the pilots' pay by 4.4
percent in two instalments and make a one-off payment worth 1.8
months' pay over a six year period.
Union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) wants an average annual pay
rise of 3.7 percent for 5,400 pilots over a five-year period
backdated to 2012.
VC rejected the latest pay offer from Lufthansa late on
Friday.
The pilots announced on Sunday plans to strike on short-haul
routes on Tuesday and both short- and long-haul flights on
Wednesday. Lufthansa said it was cancelling 816 and 890 flights
on those days, respectively, affecting a total of around 180,000
passengers.
The carrier has asked a labour court in Munich to issue a
temporary injunction to avert the strike, with a ruling likely
due later on Monday. Last week, a labour court in Frankfurt
rejected a similar request for an injunction.
